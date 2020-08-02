© Japan Meteorological Agency



Trend contradicts the forecasts of climate scientists

© Japan Meteorological Agency



A warmer world is tamer?

© Japan Meteorological Agency



Global warming alarmists like to claim that tropical storms will intensify and become more frequent unless people stop using fossil fuels.And recently these alarmists have had our attention steered to the Atlantic basin, where tropical storms this year have seen quite an active season thus far.Another reason the focus has been on the Atlantic is because very little has been happening in terms of Pacific typhoons, and the alarmists don't want to talk about that.In fact this July is the first July to have seenaccording to the data from the Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA).Normally between 3 to 4 typhoons form in the Pacific in July. Up to 8 have formed in the past, e.g. on 2017 and 1971.But one year does not make a trend. Global warming alarmists say storms are getting and will be more frequent, and stronger. So let's look at the data here as well.The following chart shows the number of typhoons formed in the Pacific each year from January to July, since 1951:Contrary to what global warming alarmists say, the trend has been downward! The year 2020 has been the second quietest on record - so far.Now we look at total number of typhoons formed each entire year:Once again the global warming alarmists are shown to be wrong. In fact, it's probably the other way around: A warmer planet leads to less storm activity. But this is not the message the purveyors of fear want us to hear.