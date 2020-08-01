One person was killed in the Dominican Republic when a high-voltage power line fell, according to Dominican Today. Civil Defense officials said Chiche Peguero, 53, was killed when strong winds caused the line to fall in Río San Juan, a city in the María Trinidad Sánchez province, according to El Caribe.
A 5-year-old boy was killed when a tree fell and crushed his home in Altamira in Puerto Plata province, El Caribe reported.
The winds also damaged two houses in the province.
Roofs were ripped off homes in Puerta Plata on the northern side of the island, and a radio transmission tower fell and damaged homes near the City University, El Caribe reported.
The Emergency Operations Center reported that more than 1,100 homes were damaged, according to El Caribe.
Isaias also brought flooding to parts of the country that shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.
Flooding caused when rivers and streams overflowed cut off 131 towns, El Caribe reported. More than 5,000 were evacuated because of Isaias.
Video on social media showed floodwaters rushing through the streets of Hato Mayor on the eastern tip of the island.
Flooding from the Montenegro River cut off six communities in the province of San José de Ocoa, west of Santo Domingo, the capital.
The floodwaters also damaged at least 23 aqueducts, knocking out water service for more than 335,000 people, El Caribe reported. More than 72,000 customers lost electricity.
Before the storm's arrival, government workers used loudspeakers to warn residents to leave flood-prone areas.
