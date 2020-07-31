Earth Changes
Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Beijing July snow, gold scarcity & unusual Arctic events
Adapt 2030
Fri, 31 Jul 2020 13:27 UTC
U.S Mint reduces to almost nothing available sales of gold and silver and the 2nd lowest pressure reading for a cyclonic low in the Arctic ever recorded. The cosmic egg and dragon streamers return.
Sources
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Edible vaccine"? PHARMING - Food that changes you
- Violent hailstorms hit Slovenia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Beijing July snow, gold scarcity & unusual Arctic events
- Couple killed by lightning strike in Myanmar (Burma) - 62 such fatalities in first 5 months of 2020
- Decline of bees, other pollinators threatens US crop yields
- Bear kills man clearing a trail near Hope, Alaska
- Storm Isaías leaves nearly 500,000 without electricity in Puerto Rico - flooding and landslides also hit the island
- 'Prefer to use my own judgement': Poll shows minimal support for Labour Party's call to 'urgently review' RT's media license
- Airbus to build 'first interplanetary cargo ship', to discover whether life ever existed on Mars
- No, police are not 'kidnapping' people off the street. Stop being hysterical
- 'Recovered' Halley-type comet 12P/Pons-Brooks may peak during America's next total solar eclipse in 2024
- Five interlocked neolithic skeletons dating to the 6th Millenium BC discovered in the UAE
- COVID-obsessed Australian supermarket owner burnt down his own business to 'keep customers safe'
- The Nuremburg defense? Twitterati bust out Nazi comparisons over new docuseries showing troubled ICE agents 'just enforcing laws'
- Wife of Ukrainian rapper arrested after his dismembered body parts found in apartment fridge
- Best of the Web: Bill Clinton went to Jeffrey Epstein's island with 2 'young girls', Virginia Giuffre says
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Grand Solar Minimum safe country and our repeating civilization cycle
- Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels despite petition calling names racist
- Best of the Web: The White Black Nationalist Color Revolution
- Crossing the Rubicon: The UK slips into a repressive state
- Best of the Web: The White Black Nationalist Color Revolution
- Best of the Web: Crash the economy, burn the cities, infect the people: The evil plan to remake America
- Syria to build a replica of Hagia Sophia with Russia's help
- Second Skripal plotter ousted: MI6 Chief Younger follows NatSec Chief Sedwill out the door
- Portland hits feds with $500 fine every 15 minutes fence stands outside besieged courthouse
- Democrats apoplectic as Trump floats delaying election over mail-in voting
- 'Momentary lapse of honesty?' US Defense Sec. Esper gaffes NATO must 'avoid peace in Europe'
- Liberal fascism: YouTube outlaws content 'contradicting' World Health Organization
- Trump says US won't protect Germany: It 'pays Russia billions for energy'
- Big Tech hearing: Much posturing, no meaningful answers for the American public
- Feds won't leave Portland 'until there is safety': Trump rejects Oregon governor's claim that 'occupying force' is leaving city
- Barr hearing shows both Reps & Dems as rabid partisans playing zero-sum 'gotcha' game
- "A slight uptick": German and UK officials hype 'possible new wave of Covid-19'
- Best of the Web: "No proven effectiveness": Dutch government will NOT force public to wear masks - Minister for Medical care
- Bill Barr proclaims "I'm gonna answer the damn question" as Democrats beclown themselves
- Russiagate is a 100-percent fake story
- Democrats 'are not coming out and condemning mob violence,' AG Barr says during hearing
- #ExposeBillGates Day of Action 2
- Election 2020: Is the worst case scenario the most likely one?
- AG Barr destroys Jerry Nadler in another House Democrat testimony disaster
- 'Prefer to use my own judgement': Poll shows minimal support for Labour Party's call to 'urgently review' RT's media license
- No, police are not 'kidnapping' people off the street. Stop being hysterical
- COVID-obsessed Australian supermarket owner burnt down his own business to 'keep customers safe'
- The Nuremburg defense? Twitterati bust out Nazi comparisons over new docuseries showing troubled ICE agents 'just enforcing laws'
- Wife of Ukrainian rapper arrested after his dismembered body parts found in apartment fridge
- Best of the Web: Bill Clinton went to Jeffrey Epstein's island with 2 'young girls', Virginia Giuffre says
- Trader Joe's says it will not rebrand ethnic food labels despite petition calling names racist
- Crossing the Rubicon: The UK slips into a repressive state
- The Great Deletion
- Ohio withdraws ban on Hydroxychloroquine, Fauci accused of 'misinformation campaign'
- "Simpothy McVeigh": Portland rioter ID'ed by grandma's review of vest she bought for him
- England's lockdown caused highest excess death rate in Europe
- Lockdown wipes out US economy, contracts by worst-ever 32.9% in Q2
- Now masks are not enough! Fauci claims eye protection might be required for 'perfect' Covid-proofing
- Man knifed in the back at Portland protest: 'I was stabbed for being a conservative journalist'
- Study: Global lockdowns killing 10,000 children per month
- Two women charged with beating Wisconsin state senator during June Madison protests
- My ex-police colleagues have given up trying to stop black youths carrying guns and knives because it puts their careers at risk
- District attorneys backed by Soros join fray in clash with police
- Solidarity? Portland's Wall of Moms crumbles amid online allegations of 'anti-blackness' by former partner organization, Don't Shoot PDX
- Five interlocked neolithic skeletons dating to the 6th Millenium BC discovered in the UAE
- Underground Salt Cathedral of Poland: The magical underground city carved entirely out of Salt Rock
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Gary Lachman: The Return of Holy Russia
- Exact match for Stonehenge's 20 tonne sarsen stones found 15 miles away
- Iran's future will be prosperous: A 150-year fight for sovereignty from oil to nuclear energy
- Embossed stone blocks from King Ramses II reign discovered in Egypt
- Collapse of ancient economy in the grip of plague and climate change revealed by grape pips
- Mediterranean Sea was warmer during the Roman Empire, warmest period of the last 2,000 years
- Earliest confirmed case of smallpox found in bones from Denmark to Russia during Viking era
- Genetic data piece together origins of African Americans
- A canal in Nicaragua: Russia's powerful blow to the US
- How the Cold War (still ongoing), actually started
- Analysis of the Zodiacal dating of the Golan Dolmens
- Women the true artisans behind ancient Greek ceramics argues new research
- Measles virus likely emerged 2,500 years ago
- Peopling of the Americas may have begun more than 33,000 years ago
- Flashback: The dark past of the World Bank and Bank for International Settlements
- Climate change not responsible for extinction of Western Mediterranean Neanderthals
- Ancient tombs and hundreds of objects dating back to 'golden age' in Chinese history unearthed at Silk Road origin
- Eugenics in high school history: Failure to confront the past
- Airbus to build 'first interplanetary cargo ship', to discover whether life ever existed on Mars
- 'Recovered' Halley-type comet 12P/Pons-Brooks may peak during America's next total solar eclipse in 2024
- Alaskan seismometers detect aurora activity
- Breakthrough method for predicting solar storms says study
- Injuries from stem cell 'therapy' more widespread than realized
- Elongated long cloud has reappeared over Martian volcano
- 100m-year-old sea microbes successfully revived by scientists
- Mould from Chernobyl nuclear reactor tested as radiation shield on ISS
- FOUR asteroids to shoot past Earth in one day, after astronaut warns there are 1 MILLION out there that can hit us
- Russian space chief questions NASA plans, praises partnership with China
- US plans to build nuclear reactors for the Moon and Mars to host 'sustainable human presence'
- Review of Debra Soh's 'The End of Gender'
- Viruses from space & evolution: Dr. Wickramasinghe explains it all in new video
- Lego-inspired bone and soft tissue can be repaired with tiny, 3D-printed bricks
- Rare supernova in Draco may explain how white dwarfs explode
- In international collaboration, astrophysicists fill in 11 billion years of our universe's expansion history
- Biophysicists find water wires are biological information channels
- Mammal cells could struggle to fight space germs
- Hair cell loss may explain hearing loss
- Quadruple-stranded DNA seen in healthy human cells for the first time
- Violent hailstorms hit Slovenia
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Beijing July snow, gold scarcity & unusual Arctic events
- Couple killed by lightning strike in Myanmar (Burma) - 62 such fatalities in first 5 months of 2020
- Decline of bees, other pollinators threatens US crop yields
- Bear kills man clearing a trail near Hope, Alaska
- Storm Isaías leaves nearly 500,000 without electricity in Puerto Rico - flooding and landslides also hit the island
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Grand Solar Minimum safe country and our repeating civilization cycle
- Massive sinkhole suddenly swallows two people walking down street in China
- Temperature extremes: Baghdad, Iraq hits 125°F, shattering all-record - Damascus, Syria hits record 114.8
- Heavy rains flood western Georgian regions washing away roads and bridges
- 10 dead whales found on Indonesian beach, one saved by locals
- Many freshwater fish species have declined by 76 percent in less than 50 years
- 16-year-old boy killed on land by crocodile in Odisha, India
- Lightning bolt kills 3 women in Odisha, India
- 20,000 affected by floods in Mandalay region of Myanmar (Burma)
- Parts of Sweden shivering through coldest summer since 1962 - Don't tell Greta
- Flood situation deteriorates in Bihar, India - 36 killed in 24 hours, 3 million affected
- Summer storms and flooding in Najran, Saudi Arabia
- Heavy rainfall floods homes, roads in central, southern areas of South Korea - up to 2.6 inches of rain per hour
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Controlling water in Africa, a Grand Solar Minimum cycle
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over southern Spain
- Meteor fireball lights up night sky over Colorado and New Mexico
- Home surveillance camera captures bright meteor fireball over southwestern Illinois
- Meteor fireball flashes over southern Spain
- Bright meteor fireball captured on video over Scottish Highlands
- Mysterious lights spotted over Calgary during thunderstorm likely a meteor
- Meteor fireball streaks over Irkutsk, Russia
- Comet Neowise, meteor, and mysterious aurora-like phenomenon called STEVE all share night sky in Manitoba, Canada
- Meteor fireball streaks across the sky breaking up over West Texas - UPDATE: Rocket re-entry
- Meteor fireball blazes over California
- Bright meteor fireball flashes over Michigan
- Comet NEOWISE and meteor fireball seen in Trinidad skies
- Largest meteorite discovered after sitting for decades in garden in Germany
- Exceptionally bright meteor fireball in the skies of southwest and central Florida
- Sydney skywatchers report stunning green meteor streaking across night sky
- Meteor fireball over Seville, Spain
- Source of early-morning boom that echoed in Aspen, Colorado remains mystery
- Bright meteor fireball lights up skies above Tokyo as witnesses report explosion
- A trifecta of astronomical shows coming in July
- NASA warns of FIVE more asteroids set to blaze past Earth, as scientists devise method of planetary defense
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Edible vaccine"? PHARMING - Food that changes you
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Harvard wants to deceive, sell lab-grown protein as meat without telling you!
- Ohio Pharmacy Board banning hydroxychloroquine as COVID-19 treatment
- Power scrubbing our way to a false sense of security: 'Hygiene Theater' is a huge waste of time
- SOTT Focus: Dr Mercola Interviews Denis Rancourt: 'There is no Scientific Evidence That Facemasks Inhibit Viral Spread'
- Could CranioSacral Therapy help treat dementia & Alzheimer's disease?
- We must inoculate ourselves against the crazy Anti-Rationalists
- SOTT Focus: New CDC and WHO Study Proves 'No Evidence' Facemasks Prevent Virus
- Honey of stingless bees is low GI, does not cause tooth decay
- More bang for your buckwheat: Siberian researchers say humble staple increases amount of "longevity protein" in the body
- Taking fake food to another level: New startup reveals lab-grown pork belly and bacon strips
- Vaccine for thee but not for me? Here's why rushed shots shouldn't be trusted
- How viruses and bacteria balance each other in the gut microbiome
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Operation 'Warped' Speed - These People Are Crazy!
- Russian government recommended banning Wi-Fi and cell phones in primary schools
- White flour products and rice rot teeth, New Zealand's largest child study reveals
- Blood iron levels are a possible key to slowing ageing, gene study shows
- Covid-19 & SARS immunity discovered in recovered patients - also in over 50% of subjects who were never infected
- New studies show glyphosate causes reproductive health damage
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Future of Food - Controlling the Population Through What We Eat
- A mutilation of young lives: How the radical transgender bandwagon is wrecking girls' bodies and destroying their mental health
- New theory of why we dream
- Reading printed books to children more beneficial to child's development than e-books - study
- Young children with pet dogs seen having fewer social interaction problems than other kids
- Blindsight: A strange neurological condition that could help explain consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Ideal And Value of Beauty
- 'Sweet tooth' cells identified in brain
- SOTT Focus: Stoicism, Materialism and the Search for Divinity
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Father Joseph Azize Interview: Gurdjieff's Legacy and the 'New Work'
- The need to belong, not facts, is what draws people to Black Lives Matter
- Best of the Web: Narcissists, psychopaths, and manipulators are more likely to engage in 'virtuous victim signaling' - study
- How does aging shape our narrative identity?
- Discovering the link between gender identity and peer contagion
- How addressing so-called 'unconscious bias' and 'unwitting racism' could be the first step to brainwashing
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with James Carpenter: First Sight, Psi, and Consciousness
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Try Not To Lie: The Value Of Honesty With The Self And Others
- Internet trolls: The motivations of malcontents
- SOTT Focus: Does Not Complying With Social Distancing Rules Mean You're a Psychopath? The Answer is Obvious
- Turns out brain scans aren't as useful as scientists thought
- SOTT Focus: Archbishop Breaks Ranks to Support Trump: 'Covid-19 Emergency And Riots an Infernal Deception by Children of Darkness'
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- New never before seen pictures of Area 51 revealed
- Flashback: Greek merchant mariner recalls Burmuda Triangle UFO sighting
- 'Templar' crop circle appears in French field
- Mysterious lights spotted flashing in Houston, Texas sky
- US Senate Select Committee report refers to Unidentified Aerial Phenomena
- UK's UFO hotspots named - Reports continue despite government shutting down official agency
- Bright, fast moving orb-like object spotted in the skies of India
- Video of 'orb-like craft' recorded over US space command base
- Haunted house? These people feel they are in isolation with ghosts
- Glowing spheres videoed hovering over Brazil spark UFO theories online
- The strangest unexplained UFO sightings in Scotland's skies
- Mysterious 'red lights' in Virginia and Nevada prompt UFO speculation
- Missing 411? Body of Iowa 18-year-old who vanished after leaving store found in river, cause of death unknown
- Strange triangle-shaped UFO seen in Texas skies
- Best of the Web: Slow-motion alien disclosure continues: Pentagon confirms 3 UFO videos it leaked years ago are 'legit'
- Missing 411? Campsite with well-equipped vehicle found belonging to missing couple in Australian brush country
- Fauci recommends encasing entire body in bubble wrap to protect against Coronavirus
- Sheep dipping system adopted on trial basis for Irish schoolchildren
- Orcs march on Minas Tirith in mostly peaceful protest
- Riot police unsure if their tear gas worked since libs were already crying
- Man walks down Oxford Street wearing nothing but a face mask
- When racists and wokes actually agree on everything
- Far-right extremist suggests treating people of all races equally
- Vaccine trial #666 successful reports Oxford university
- White House adds crying room for fussy reporters
- Frustrated by lockdown? Iceland offers to release your screams over loudspeaker
- Liberals worried that without cancel culture they'd actually have to defend their ideas
- Only herd sanity can inoculate us against this madness
- Fired Ukraine minister dons skimpy bikini, launches new party to fight corruption of "pants-wearing idiots"
- Gavin Newsom alerted to illegal activity by the sound of children's laughter
- People that wear a mask in their car
- 'No lives matter' launched by atheists
- Redskins change name to 'Lizard People' to better represent population of Washington, DC
- Best of the Web: Rest easy: FBI hires top-rated Italian bodyguard Hiluigi Clintonelli to protect Ghislaine Maxwell
- Michelangelo statue desecrated over 'harmful' stereotype about white men's penis size
- Jonathan Pie: WOKE Utopia
8 weeks and counting: Moderate rebels besiege the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, 24 July 2020
Quote of the Day
A man who does not think for himself does not think at all.
- Oscar Wilde
Recent Comments
First of all, these aren't "demonstrations" or "riots." They are government sanctioned assaults on democracy, staged by left-wing agitators as a...
President Trump just loves to watch the liberal media people turn 4 different shades of purple before their heads explode!
That guy is famous ex-vegan Tim Shieff....[Link]
*Sarcasm alert* Mr. Whitney, I read this with my hand on my heart and the stars and stripes waving before my tear-filled eyes! I now see what...
Saudi women got their recent Bit of Liberation by men allowing them to drive cars. US seems walking back into the Backward Age of Saudi Kingdom,...