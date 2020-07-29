ordering

This is what we have been warning about.For over a month, the United Nations has been carrying out a 'human rights investigation' against the United States. First, they were investigating the US over "systemic racism." They ordered the United States to crack down on police officers, otherwise the UN would mount an intervention. Yes, this is really what the UN Human Rights Council said last month...When they learned that only 9 unarmed black people were shot by police last year, and of them, only two were not in the process of attacking a police officer or bystander, the UN shifted their strategy. They realized that they cannot launch a blue-helmet intervention on such a flimsy basis.(This paragraph has been edited to more accurately describe how the United Nations official described Trump administration actions.)This is how the UN uses the tax dollars we send them... Against us!The fact that the Secretary of State responded to these comments from the UN Human Rights Council illustrates that the message was received at the highest levels of the United States Government. (This paragraph has been edited to explain that no formal order has been given to the Trump administration yet, but official "guidance" from the UN on how the Trump administration "should" handle protests is expected to be released on 7/29/20.)The City of Portland has also ordered the federal officers that Trump sent in to remove the protective fence that had been erected around the federal courthouse. They are trying to get a judge to block the officers from using any non-lethal weapons and they want to remove the fencing so that the mob can have unrestricted access to the building.Did you know that the other night, the ANTIFA mob trapped federal officers inside the courthouse, barricaded the door, and then tried to burn the building down with them all inside? Did you know that dozens of officers have been injured after "peaceful protesters" lobbed explosives at them and shined lasers in their eyes (potentially permanently blinding the officers)? Did you know that every single rioter has been arrested has been charged with a crime, read their rights, brought before a judge, and arraigned?The image above shows a federal officer, armed with only a paintball gun, being hit by an explosive fired at him by the rioters...And yet, the UN calls this a violation of the rioters' "human rights." (This paragraph has been edited to remove any claim that the United Nations has ordered that the United States do anything.)Here is the good news: The UN has not received its funding yet. While House Democrats are hell-bent on increasing the United States' "contribution" to the United Nations by removing the cuts that Trump has made, their bill has not become law yet.There is still time to stop it!This is why the United Nations CANNOT receive even a cent of Federal funding!We are calling all Conservatives to band together and send an instant FaxBlast to Congress right now demanding that they kill the Left's UN funding increase and, instead, pass the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, a bill that would pull the plug on UN funding once and for all!Please, join the fight and stop the UN from being re-funded before it's too late!