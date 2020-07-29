For over a month, the United Nations has been carrying out a 'human rights investigation' against the United States. First, they were investigating the US over "systemic racism." They ordered the United States to crack down on police officers, otherwise the UN would mount an intervention. Yes, this is really what the UN Human Rights Council said last month...
When they learned that only 9 unarmed black people were shot by police last year, and of them, only two were not in the process of attacking a police officer or bystander, the UN shifted their strategy. They realized that they cannot launch a blue-helmet intervention on such a flimsy basis.
So, they shifted to investigating the Trump administration's handling of "protesters." There were plenty of peaceful protesters marching in early and mid June. But these "protests" stopped being peaceful and stopped being about George Floyd a long time ago...
Nevertheless, the UN believes they have an opening to intervene in our country's affairs. The United Nations delivered a formal stand down order to the Trump administration this week,
This is how the UN uses the tax dollars we send them... Against us!
"Peaceful demonstrations that have been taking place in cities in the US, such as Portland, really must be able to continue without those participating in them... risking arbitrary arrest or detention, being subject to unnecessary, disproportionate or discriminatory use of force, or suffering other violations of their rights," proclaimed the UN Human Rights Office's spokesperson.
In recent weeks, the UN opened a formal investigation into the Trump administration, with UN officials warning that there would be consequences if the Trump administration continued to use heavy-handed tactics against peaceful protesters. The fact that the Secretary of State responded to these comments from the UN Human Rights Council illustrates that the message was received at the highest levels of the United States Government. (This paragraph has been edited to explain that no formal order has been given to the Trump administration yet, but official "guidance" from the UN on how the Trump administration "should" handle protests is expected to be released on 7/29/20.)
The City of Portland has also ordered the federal officers that Trump sent in to remove the protective fence that had been erected around the federal courthouse. They are trying to get a judge to block the officers from using any non-lethal weapons and they want to remove the fencing so that the mob can have unrestricted access to the building.
In case you haven't been paying attention, Portland, Oregon has seen almost 60 straight days of "unrest." The mainstream media calls them "protests," but they are more aptly described as riots. For three weeks, these rioters have been trying to burn down the federal courthouse in their city.
Rioters broke the glass windows and tossed lit explosives into the building, in an attempt to burn it down. That is when President Trump and Attorney General Barr ordered federal officers in to protect the building and its workers.
For three weeks, there have been nightly standoffs between officers and rioters. Every night, the rioters try to kill the officers and burn down the courthouse. But come sunrise, the courthouse is still standing and more ANTIFA goons are behind bars facing federal charges.
The mainstream media doesn't report any of this. Instead, they are claiming that federal agents are kidnapping people. That's right, even though these people get charged and arraigned, the mainstream media is calling them "kidnappings" instead of arrests...
Did you know that the other night, the ANTIFA mob trapped federal officers inside the courthouse, barricaded the door, and then tried to burn the building down with them all inside? Did you know that dozens of officers have been injured after "peaceful protesters" lobbed explosives at them and shined lasers in their eyes (potentially permanently blinding the officers)? Did you know that every single rioter has been arrested has been charged with a crime, read their rights, brought before a judge, and arraigned?
The image above shows a federal officer, armed with only a paintball gun, being hit by an explosive fired at him by the rioters...
And yet, the UN calls this a violation of the rioters' "human rights." (This paragraph has been edited to remove any claim that the United Nations has ordered that the United States do anything.)
This is what your taxes are paying for. Once you average out our annual "donation" to the UN, the average American taxpayer ends up sending approximately 50 dollars to the United Nations every single year. And this is what we have to show for it...
Here is the good news: The UN has not received its funding yet. While House Democrats are hell-bent on increasing the United States' "contribution" to the United Nations by removing the cuts that Trump has made, their bill has not become law yet.
There is still time to stop it!
The UN literally has their employees on the ground working with the "protesters" trying to kill these officers and burn down the courthouse. The UN has already put out a release saying that they stand with Antifa (they deleted the tweet after people started condemning them for it).
This is why the United Nations CANNOT receive even a cent of Federal funding!
We are calling all Conservatives to band together and send an instant FaxBlast to Congress right now demanding that they kill the Left's UN funding increase and, instead, pass the American Sovereignty Restoration Act, a bill that would pull the plug on UN funding once and for all!
Please, join the fight and stop the UN from being re-funded before it's too late!
Comment: See also: