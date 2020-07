© USAF



"This week the Air Force conducted previously planned test flights in the Northwest United States that required the environmental conditions typical of the region. This location was chosen several months ago due to the high likelihood of cloud cover desired for this equipment test.



"The Dornier 328 aircraft, assigned to Air Force Materiel Command's 645th Aeronautical Engineering Group, was not gathering intelligence or conducting operations related to civil unrest in Portland, Oregon."

"The Air Force should know better than to fly circles over American cities when armed federal troops are beating and gassing protesters below.



Even if this was a test flight arranged months ago, the Air Force's decision to continue as planned, rather than delaying the flight, raises serious questions about the judgement of the military leaders who approved the flight."

"Too much coincidence to be credible.



"More than an IG investigation, it's time now for the Senate Armed Services Committee to show strength & apply scrutiny. Hold hearings & investigate Trump's misuse of military against Americans."

"Big Safari is all about testing new equipment, so maybe we are seeing the next generation of spy tech being used domestically right now, or they are taking advantage of the situation to improve testing. I think it is naive to not take these flights seriously given the way this administration is cracking down on these uprisings."

"The apparent use of military aircraft in a domestic operation should set off all kinds of alarm bells. What is their mission? Under what authority are they operating, and who authorized them? It seems like the administration is pushing right through what had been established norms of transparency and accountability."

"These aircraft are believed to carry SIGINT [signals intelligence] sensors; if that is the case, then circling at that distance would probably (depending on the altitude) allow the sensors to collect data."

While anonymous federal agents have thrown protesters into unmarked vans and fired tear gas at Portland's mayor in recent days,The plane, a DO-328 "Cougar," was spotted via the open source flight tracking website ADS-B Exchange, allowing the public to monitor its course. The Intercept reviewed this flight data The aircraft is a twin-engine plane built in a modular fashion that allows it to besuitable for supporting U.S. Special Operations commandos on the ground, according to Air Force documentation and previous public reporting . It was in Colorado earlier this month, looping over Denver and Boulder, before, according to publicly available flight data aggregated by websites like ADS-B Exchange At a Special Operations Forces Industry Conference in 2015, as first reported by the defense blog War Is Boring, Air Force Col. Eric Forsythshowing off the equipment's potential to aid U.S. troops from above. "With jacks for power, Ethernet, GPS and other linkages, engineers can easily install all sorts of gear," wrote War Is Boring's Joseph Trevithick at the time.The Cougar that has been orbiting Portland is registered to the 645th Aeronautical Engineering Group at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, quite a distance from Portland. The 645th previously operated under the code name "BIG SAFARI," and was founded in 1952 to centralize the Air Force's covert surveillance programs during the Cold War.former Air Force Secretary Michael Donley said in a 2010 address. A 2018 obit for former BIG SAFARI director Bill Grimes described the entity asWhile the Cougar's impressive potential for wide-area wartime surveillance is clear,Last month, Motherboard reported similar surveillance flyovers by the National Guard over protests.The Air Force did not respond to The Intercept's request for comment. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., a Portland resident who was made aware of the flights by The Intercept's inquiry to his office, made his own request to the Air Force for information. In a response to Wyden made after this story was initially published, theThe Air Force wrote to Wyden:According to flight tracking data, the surveillance plane left the Portland area early Friday morning.Wyden told The Intercept the Air Force's response raised its own questions.Wyden, who said would be "totally unacceptable" for the military to surveil protests in the U.S., initially told The Intercept that, in addition to an explanation, he has asked the Air Force "what data it is collecting and who approved the mission" — questions that remain unanswered.Other members of Congress were skeptical of the Air Force's explanation. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn, suggesting there should be Inspector General and Congressional investigations, tweeted:Experts had raised questions about the test flights even before the Air Force made its claims.Independent investigative journalist and plane-tracking enthusiast Sam Richards, who has been monitoring the flights, [which doesn't make him an expert] told The Intercept: a 2016 Bloomberg report on police aerial surveillance over Baltimore noted the small civilian planes used there could surveil an area of up to 30 square miles.The mere presence near Portland of a plane designed to stress test SOCOM's aerial spy gear is enough to concern some observers. said Steven Aftergood, director of the Federation of American Scientists' Government Secrecy Project.The vast array of power surveillance gear this plane potentially could be carrying on these flights is cause for concerns over privacy and political expression. David Cenciotti, a retired Italian Air Force officer and aerospace journalist, told The Intercept, though he noted that he could only speculate without knowing the Cougar's actual payload: