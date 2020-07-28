Tsepkalo was not allowed to register as a candidate in the presidential elections. Announcing his escape on Belarusian website tut.by, Tsepkalo explained that he left the country after receiving reports of his impending arrest.
"I have good friends in law enforcement," Tsepkalo explained, adding that he went into hiding when he heard that one 'three-letter agency' was looking for him. After information that a second 'three-letter' agency was looking for him, he decided to leave the country. Tsepkalo clarified that he was referring to the KGB (the national intelligence agency) and the MVD (Ministry of Internal Affairs).
Comment: While opposition candidates fled the country with their children, their spouses decided to stay back to oppose man that ruled the country for quarter century.
His wife, Veronika Tsepkalo, is remaining in Belarus to help the campaign of the leading rival to Lukashenko standing in the polls, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.
Veronika Tsepkalo spoke at an election rally in the northern Belarussian town of Glubokoye on Friday.
She said her family received warnings that the authorities were seeking to remove their two young children, who started school this year, by claiming she was a "bad mother."
"Of course we had no choice. We took this decision in five minutes," she said of her husband's departure from Russia with the children.
Lukashenko "will use any grounds to put dissenters in prison," she said.
...
Previously, Tikhanovskaya, the one serious opposition candidate allowed to stand, said that she had also sent her two children abroad for their safety.
Tikhanovskaya said that while touring the country to gather support for her campaign, she had received an anonymous phone call threatening to jail her and take her children into care.
An English teacher and translator, she is standing for president after her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky, a popular YouTube blogger, was detained and barred from standing himself. He is currently in prison.
Tikhanovskaya has joined forces for her campaign with an all-women team made up of Veronika Tsepkalo and Maria Kolesnikova, the campaign chief of ex-banker Viktor Babaryko who was detained after announcing his presidential bid and had his candidacy thrown out
Speaking to Russian newspaper RBK, the would-be candidate explained that he chose to flee to Russia because it is the only country that shares an open border with Belarus, and he hopes that Moscow won't extradite him to his home country.
Tsepkalo also announced his intention to do a world tour, holding press conferences in "Moscow, Ukraine, in a European country and in the United States," to encourage the world not to recognize the "rigged" elections.
Comment: Valery Tsepkalo is considered as the architect of Belaru's tech industry under Lukashenko Govt. and instrumental in creating a industry with revenues of 6.5% of Belarus GDP. This success made conservative Lukashenko to change his opinion of the industry and set a ambitious goal of making the country "IT State". Even if he is allowed to contest, it is unlikely that he will defeat Lukashenko.
On May 8, Belarussians awoke to rare news. Valery Tsepkalo, an architect of their nation's tech industry, was calling for a revolution. "I dream of a country," Tsepkalo wrote on Facebook, "where people own property. Where people openly, freely and without fear can express their opinion. A country where vulgarity and rudeness will be eliminated from the political leadership."
Tsepkalo, a 55-year-old politics grad, began his diplomatic career as Lukashenko's ambassador to the US and Mexico from 1997 to 2002. Enchanted by America's tech scene, Tsepkalo founded incubator Hi-Tech Park (HTP) in a quiet corner of Minsk, Belarus's capital city, in 2005. Local entrepreneurs, enticed by massive tax breaks, flocked. In 2009 Tsepkalo told Der Spiegel he believed a "Belarusian Silicon Valley" was emerging.
He was right. Today, HTP is home to a quarter of Belarus' thousand-plus startups. Technology and science products now constitute over a third of the country's exports. In the past five years, Belarus' software exports grew by a staggering 20 times. EPAM Systems Inc., an outsourcing firm founded in 1993, has revenues of £2.3 billion and is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
...
Lukashenko called the Internet "garbage," and entrepreneurs "lousy fleas." He struggled to pronounce "iPhone". But the sector's success has forced him to U-turn, and in recent years Lukashenko has been 'hello fellow kids'-ing an industry now worth around 6.5 per cent of his GDP.
...
"[The] creation of an IT state is our ambitious but reachable goal," Lukashenko told bureaucrats in 2017. That year, he granted visa-free entry to citizens of 79 countries, and legalised transfers in cryptocurrency - a move designed to attract blockchain startups. Rich Belarusian tech entrepreneurs started travelling all over the world, bringing back enviable tales of democracy and free media.
...
That year Lukashenko also sacked Tsepkalo as head of HTP. Tsepkalo - slim, bald, perennially besuited - then wandered the former USSR, teaching governments how to build their own Silicon Valleys. In 2018 he founded Prabook.com, a biographic library that looked a lot like Wikipedia.
On May 8 2020, Tsepkalo suddenly returned to Belarusian politics. The announcement that day, to run against his former boss, left little room for pleasantries.
Recession has already hit Belarus, reliant on oil and machinery exports, hard. Lukashenko joked morbidly that compatriots would come at him "with pitchforks" if the economy worsens. It will. The World Bank says Belarus' economy will shrink by 4 per cent this year.
...
Lukashenko's refusal to enact a 1999 pact with Russia, which would unite the two countries under Kremlin rule, has worsened his ties with Vladimir Putin, who in December halted vital energy supplies to Minsk. Belarusians are overwhelmingly in favour of keeping their national sovereignty, and now fear a Ukraine-style Russian invasion.
All this should be fertile ground for Tsepkalo, whose message of economic liberalisation and personal freedom may chime with an electorate hemmed in by fiscal entropy and a bullying, autocratic neighbour. But the success of his pitch is far from evident. A recent poll showed up to 50 per cent of voters favour Victor Babariko, a philanthropist and former banker with close ties to Moscow, who, like Tsepkalo, supports sweeping privatisation and a two-term limit on the presidency. Just ten per cent went for Lukashenko. But even fewer chose Tsepkalo, who "comes across to many as a geek," Grigory Ioffe, a professor of human geography at Radford University, tells me. "His candidacy is not top-notch in terms of popular perception." Tsepkalo has maintained a high presence on the Web and social media. But just two-thirds of Belarusians are online - one of the lowest rates in Europe.
Moreover, says Ioffe, techies do not exactly have popular appeal. "[They are] earning much less money than their colleagues abroad, but much, much more than their fellow countrymen. So they're not that universally loved."
Minsk may be the country's powerhouse, with over a fifth of its citizens and 53 per cent of its wealth. But it is often cut off from the rest of the nation's voters. That might hamper attempts to beat Lukashenko at the ballot box: his popularity in Belarus' towns and forested hinterlands - where many call him "batka", or "daddy" - is still strong. Journalist Iryna Vldanava puts it more simply: "Tsepkalo is a Minsk candidate, not a Belarus candidate."
Presidential elections in Belarus will be held on August 9, and results are likely to show a landslide victory for the incumbent Alexander Lukashenko. In addition to Tsepkalo, two other candidates were disqualified from running. Viktor Babariko was detained on July 18, over allegations of tax evasion and money laundering. Sergei Tikhanovsky, a YouTuber, is also in jail on charges of obstructing elections and interfering with the work of the Central Electoral Commission.
Tikhanovsky's wife Svetlana is one of the four candidates challenging Lukashenko. Tsepkalo's wife Veronika has decided to remain in Belarus to help Tikhanovskaya win the election.
