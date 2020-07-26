TORNADO
Northampton has been hit by a tornado, with people grabbing their mobile phones to film it.

Videos on social media showed a swirling funnel of air over the town on Saturday evening.

The twister left a trail of debris as it tore through some allotments.

A resident told the Northampton Chronicle and Echo that his bathroom window flew open and the blind was pulled from its fixings.


"You couldn't hear anything but the sheer roar of the wind as the tornado ripped through the back of the house and the allotments," Joe Minney said.

"It was all over so quickly - maybe 30 seconds or so."

It is thought to have started in the Duston area and ended in Kingsthorpe.

