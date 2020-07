© Polk County Sheriff’s Office



Three people have been arrested in connection with the brutal murder of three friends who were attacked while fishing on a Florida lake. One of the victims managed to call his father in his final moments, raising the alarm.On Wednesday, suspects Tony Wiggins, his girlfriend Mary Whittemore, and his brother William Wiggins, were apprehended by Polk County Sheriff's office over the killings.Sheriff Grady Judd held an extensive press conference announcing the arrests and detailing the alleged timeline of the gruesome murders, starting withTony Wiggins has been charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon. Both his girlfriend and his brother are charged with accessory after the fact of capital felony, and William is also charged with tampering with evidence.The three people arrested lived off the grid in a rural area near Frostproof and Lake Wales. The details regarding the alleged sale of a truck engine are still under investigation.