© OCDA

California state officials have freed a sex offender considered "dangerous" from a mental hospital where he spent more than 20 years there in confinement.Cary Jay Smith, 59 years old, was released from the Coalinga State Hospital this month after being in state custody since 1999.Steel said. "We must take this threat to our community very seriously and ensure that everyone in Orange County is aware of this individual's grave threat to our children.". In 1985, Smith pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor sexual offense involving a child.The convicted sex offender is now reported to be traveling to San Diego County after stopping in the Corona and Lake Elsinore areas of California.Most recently, California officials said they are ready to release about 8,000 more inmates from state prisons in order to abide by social distancing standards. Already, about 10,000 inmates have been released from law enforcement custody in the state.In the most famous case thus far, inmates in Los Angeles were recorded on prison surveillance attempting to spread the coronavirus between each other by drinking from the same water bottles and sniffing face masks. The inmates, the sheriff said at the time, believed that they would be released if the coronavirus spread throughout the prison.