Wayne Dupree was recently invited to the White House to talk to President Trump on messaging to the black community. He was named in Newsmax's top 50 Influential African-American Republicans in 2017, and, in 2016, served as a board member of the National Diversity Coalition for Donald Trump. Before entering politics, he served for eight years in the US Air Force. His website is here: www.waynedupree.com. Follow him on Twitter @WayneDupreeShow

I have said this since day one! It is inevitable you'll have those who refuse to take the vaccine, even though President Trump has been promoting one that's on its way and would likely hit the stage before the end of the year.What will happen after that vaccine has been cleared? Will the powers-that-be force you to accept it, otherwise, you can't come back to work, your kids can't set foot in school? Will businesses refuse patrons entrance because they're not vaccinated? Just imagine the upcoming lawsuits - which is probably why Senate leader Mitch McConnell wants to write in legislation exempting businesses from lawsuits.Developing any type of vaccine requires meticulous, methodical research, and the willingness to scrap ideas that don't pan out and start over again from scratch. I don't see that happening, with the pressure to produce a vaccine amid a pandemic as devastating to all aspects of life as this one. And with several companies and groups trying to be the first to get a vaccine to market,I ask once again: how can the public trust a drug that's made in haste while the scientific community is still learning the remaining health problems the virus has created in people who've contracted it and lived? The government is not instilling any confidence that whatever is produced will be in our best interest.Right now, I would feel about as safe trying a Covid-19 vaccine as I would trying one of the potion recipes in the Harry Potter books.I'm not the only human being on this planet who feels vaccines are NOT all safe. Many are apprehensive they would compromise their immune systems, while the anti-vax community has some valid reasons why they're against it. All concerns need to be listened to. Simply pushing anything mandatory on Americans is plainly unconstitutional!The more I write, the more angry I get.In addition, if the vaccine has anything to do with Bill Gates, as we're hearing, I would definitely stay away from it. I'm on the bandwagon with those who think he's part of the New World Order. Many have talked about Gates' microchipping projects being part of the vaccine - whether you believe that or not, I know one thing:And how do you trust someone who can't fix bugs in his own software, with constant updates, but claims he's going to fix a pandemic?This is why I'm saying no vaccine for me, butLet's not kid ourselves, if the Democratic socialists win the White House and the Senate, they'll probably make vaccines mandatory, and introduce harsh punishments for those who refuse. But the bottom line is this: it should be my decision, not the government's.I haven't had a flu shot in 20 years and I'm fine. I don't trust the government or any agenda-driven political party, especially when they to try to fix mistakes by throwing money at the situation and not working on solutions for the American people.Don't get me wrong, I'm as afraid as anyone of catching this virus, but common sense tells me that getting any vaccine they MAY be able to muster up in a few months' time would be risky at this point, especially for children. And I don't care who the president is, or what administration we're under, that has nothing to do with it. A quick put-together vaccine should make anyone leery.You do what you want and I'll continue to do what I want. I know I'm blowing off steam, but there are hundreds... no, thousands... no millions... who are riding in my boat, and we are comfortable with our decision of NO MANDATORY VACCINE.