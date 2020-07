© Earthcam



As violent thunderstorms rattled south St. Louis, Missouri, on Sunday night, four people in the city were struck by lightning.At 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, the St. Louis Fire Department released information regarding the lightning strikes on social media."Thunderstorms with a tremendous amount of cloud-to-ground lightning affected Greater St. Louis Sunday evening," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Samuhel said."The thunderstorms were most widespread across the area between 7 and 9 p.m. CDT Sunday evening," Samuhel said. "There were around 5,000 cloud-to-ground lightning strikes across Greater St. Louis during this time frame."Capt. Garon Mosby of the St. Louis Fire Department confirmed that the four men were struck in Marquette Park around 8 p.m.All four men reportedly fell to the ground after the strike, but only two remained on the ground, a witness told Fox 2 News. The other two who were able to get up attempted to perform CPR on the victim who was hit directly.Andrea Ford looked from a window in her home after the lightning struck the park and saw two people on the ground."The lightning started hitting real hard but then it was a big old boom and lightning shot out the sky and hit the one guy and the other guy that was next to him fell also," Ford told KMOV4 News Samuhel said to prevent being struck by lightning, it is essential to seek shelter indoors when you hear a rumble of thunder."Do anything you can to find shelter," he said. If shelter in a building is not possible, a hard-topped, fully-enclosed vehicle can also provide adequate shelter. "If you are trapped outside [without access to a building or vehicle], crouch down, do not seek shelter under trees," Samuhel said. Eight people have been fatally struck by lightning so far in 2020 in the United States, according to National Weather Service data.