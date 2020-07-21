waterspout
(Translated from Russian): At noon, the tornado approached the beach area in the Imeretinskaya lowland and disintegrated when it came ashore. None of the people were hurt. Beach equipment was damaged by gusts of wind. A storm warning was announced at the resort in advance, and the beach was closed. The authorities also warned in advance that there is a risk of tornadoes forming over the sea, - the Sochi administration's press service commented.

