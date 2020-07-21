lightning
Three nomads were killed while dozens of their cattle got perished by the lightning at Gumsar village of Poonch district.

Officials told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the incident took place in the intervening night of Monday- Tuesday.

They said the lightning hit a seasonal dhok in Gumsar, leaving three nomads dead on the spot who belong to Surankote area of the district.

They added that many animals including goat and sheep, whose number is believed to be in several hundreds, also got perished in the incident.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Surankote, Saleem Qureshi said that teams are rushing to the spot to assess the loss.