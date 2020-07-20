The right-wing campaigners protested on Saturday after a picture of Minister O'Gorman with LGBT rights campaigner Peter Tatchell began circulating online.
Tatchell is known for presenting controversial views regarding the age of consent and paedophilia.
Garda officers broke up a confrontation with counter-protesters.
Comment: That's the same police Antifa in Ireland also wants to abolish, by the way...
At the March for Innocence protest was actor John Connors, who previously spoke out against Minister O'Gorman.
In a video he shared last week on Instagram, he said the controversy should be 'the biggest political scandal of the year'.
Minister O'Gorman previously wrote an open letter to the public in which he targeted any claims that he was associated with Tatchell or his ideals.
'This week, my hope was to focus on getting stuck into my new role as a Minister. However, over the last few days, there have been claims made online about me which I cannot allow to stand uncorrected,' he wrote.
Minister O'Gorman continued: 'I met Peter Tatchell once and took a photo. This was the only time I have met him. I knew of him as someone who stood up for LGBT people in countries where their rights were threatened.
'I was surprised to read some of his quotes from the 90s, which I had not read before. Any of those views would be completely abhorrent to me.'
In a letter to The Guardian back in 1997, Tatchell wrote about some friends who he believed made a 'conscious choice' to have sex with an adult when they were under 13 years of age.
'While it may be impossible to condone paedophilia, it is time society acknowledged the truth that not all sex involving children is unwanted, abusive and harmful,' Tatchell said at the time.
Peter Tatchell has since come out to Twitter to reveal that his letter was edited, and confirmed that he condemns adults having sex with children.
Minister O'Gorman said that he is 'glad to see he's clarified and explained that what is being alleged isn't his view.'
Comment: With no exceptions, every Irish media outlet is defending the new 'green' govt minister (for CHILDREN!) against 'the abuse' he is 'suffering' from 'a few far-right thugs'.
After 5 months of rule-by-emergency - during which time the permanent bureaucracy of course placed the country under the fullest expression of the severe Western 'Covid-19 lockdown' - a new govt finally came into office last month.
The 'kingmaker' element in the new govt is Ireland's Green party, from which this new 'Minister for Children' was selected. O'Gorman has certain views on how to raise children that are never, ever going to go over well with ordinary people - namely the same destructive policies implemented elsewhere across the West in the last decade; lowering the age of consent, amplifying the promotion of LGBT propaganda and so-called 'gender theory', and encouraging/facilitating children to undergo sex change procedures.
O'Gorman's first act as 'Minister for Children & Families' was to push for teenagers to undergo 'sex changes'...
This is the what the speaker - Justin Barrett of the National Party - was saying just prior to being interrupted by Antifa: