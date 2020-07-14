The freshies in Thredbo were best yesterday morning, the snow getting heavier as the day went on.
© Thredbo
The freshies in Thredbo were best yesterday morning, the snow getting heavier as the day went on.
Well, that was an incredible 24 hours for the NSW resorts with 70-100cms of snow in a 24-hour period, the higher totals falling above 1800 metres, but there was also snow all the way down to Jindabyne and beyond.

The first snow fall came through on Sunday with a few centimetres during the day before things kicked in overnight, leaving 17cms on the deck outside my place in Thredbo Village and 40+cms on the mountain by yesterday morning.

The snow kept falling all day, dumping at times, before it finally eased at around 8pm last night and there's a few lingering snow showers today. The result is 100% of the terrain in the NSW resorts now has a good base and more lifts will open this week.



In the lead up to the snowfall the forecast models had the snow totals jumping around each day, with a mix of rain and snow on the weekend and the snowline expected around 1650 metres. On Thursday July 9, the Mountainwatch models were calling 50cms for 1830m across the Snowy Mountains, but the following day they had dropped back to 20-25cms.

The models changed for the better the next day, the Grasshopper writing in his latest season update on Saturday that a low-pressure system that would park itself off the NSW coast and direct a moist southeast flow over the Australian alps, but temps would be marginal:

"NSW resorts are in the firing line where 15-20cm should fall on lower slopes during the first half of the day before snowlines lift to about 1800. The second half of the day will see snow continuing on upper slopes, where 40-60cm is expected in total for the day, while snow turns to rain lower down. Resorts in Victoria will see much less snow fall on upper slopes, and just rain lower down."

The first big snowfall since the start of May and it was a good one. Perisher yesterday morning.
© Perisher
The first big snowfall since the start of May and it was a good one. Perisher yesterday morning.