Five persons were killed and one injured after being struck by lightning in Jharkhand's Dumka and Giridih districts, officials said.According to Dumka Sub-Divisional Officer Maheshwar Mahato, lightning struck 30-year-old Somlal Besra and 20-year-old Rajiv Hansda when they were having snacks at a roadside eatery at Makrampur in Masalia police station area.Both of them died on the spot, Mr Mahato said. Shop owner Bablu Das (27) was admitted to a health centre with burn injuries, he said.In a separate incident in Dumka, Rafique Ansari, who was in his 30s, died during lightning strikes at Asna village in Shikaripara police station area, the SDO said.In Giridih district, 12-year-old Nitesh Pandit and 35-year-old farmer Ramesh Rai were also fatally struck by lightning during the day, police sources said.