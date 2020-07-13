CBD, cannabinoid
Researchers at the University of Nebraska and the Texas Biomedical Research Institute have recently published a peer-reviewed article suggesting that CBD could be included in the treatment regimen for the COVID-19 coronavirus. Researchers say that both THC and CBD appear to reduce the severe lung inflammation associated with the virus.

The article was published in this month's issue of Brain, Behavior, and Immunity, the authors concluded that, "Collectively, these findings support the investigation of cannabinoids as a plausible option to be added as an adjunct to Remdesivir or any new antivirals on SARS-CoV2 induced lung inflammation."

The authors of the paper pointed to numerous studies that showed the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD. THC is known to have anti-inflammatory properties as well, but because some patients would prefer to not have the psychoactive side effects, the researchers chose to focus specifically on CBD.

"Unlike THC, CBD has a high margin of safety and is well tolerated pharmacologically even after treatments of up to 1500 mg/day for two weeks in both animals and humans, which suggests its feasibility to reduce SARS-CoV2 induced lung inflammation/pathology and disease severity," the article said.

The article also suggested that CBD could also help with the psychological stress that comes after a fight with something like the coronavirus.

"Like Ebola, patients recovering from COVID-19 may experience various psychological and social stressors that may be triggered by residual chronic inflammation and autoimmune reactions. Therefore, randomized clinical trials to test the efficacy of CBD on alleviating anxiety and fear associated with COVID-19 infection and its consequences on people's physical, social and psychological well-being may be beneficial in the future," the article reads.

The researchers also said that more studies are needed to confirm their assertions, and they cautioned that they don't recommend for coronavirus patients to smoke anything, including cannabis, and instead suggested taking the substance orally.