The death toll from the floods in Nepal rose to 23, while 35 others are reported to be missing as relentless monsoon rains hammered the mountain nation.Spokesman for Nepal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority Janardan Gautam said that two people went missing on Saturday in the districts of Sindhupalchok and Jajarkot after being swept away by the swollen rivers.On Thursday, Nepal's Meteorological Office had warned of heavy rainfall over the weekend, it issued warnings that dozens of rivers and rivulets could inundate cities and towns across the country.Landslides have blocked several highways across the country affecting nine out of 77 districts, said Gautam.The government has mobilized security forces to rescue the people affected by the landslides.Nepal is prone to natural disasters as several people die every summer when the monsoon rains trigger flooding and landslides.As per the records of the nation's disaster management authority,