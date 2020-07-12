For some time, scientists have been exploring how broad use of white paint could significantly cool buildings, and even the surrounding microclimate. One NASA study from 2012, for example, found that white coatings could reduce peak rooftop temperatures in New York City by an average of 43 °F (24 °C).
While researchers continue to probe the possibilities in this area, with some even producing reflective paint made from glass, the best performing white paints on the market reflect about 85 percent of solar radiation, while absorbing the rest. The team from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) hoped to improve on this by making a few tweaks to the recipe.
The key ingredient in current cooling white paints is titanium oxide, which is very effective at reflecting the majority of visible and near-infrared light. One shortcoming, however, is that it absorbs ultraviolet and violet light at the same time, which leaves some room for improvement.
Through their explorations of alternative materials, the team found success in substituting titanium oxide for an artist's pigment called barite, along with Teflon, or polytetrafluoroethylene. The scientists also cut down on the number of polymer binders in the paint, which usually serve to absorb heat.
"The potential cooling benefits this can yield may be realized in the near future because the modifications we propose are within the capabilities of the paint and coatings industry," says UCLA postdoctoral scholar Jyotirmoy Mandal.
The research was published in the journal Joule.
Source: University of California, Los Angeles
