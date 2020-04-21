The study was developed by LAQV chemists and conservation and restoration researchers, specialists in the identification of natural products and the reproduction of medieval colors, and counted on the collaboration of a biologist from the University of Lisbon with extensive knowledge of Portuguese flora who supervised the collection of fruits and allowed to find and identify the mysterious small plant, Chrozophora tinctoria.
The researchers studied several medieval documents and based on the detailed descriptions selected from three medieval treatises describing the uses of this dye, they determined the best time for the collection of the species and the best way to extract the dye from the plant, found in Southern Portugal (Granja/Mourão). The extracts obtained showed a blue dye as the main chromophore. The chromophore, the molecule responsible for color, was isolated, purified and characterized through a multi-analytical methodology. The purification and characterization were challenging until optimum conditions were reached. The researchers called chrozophoridine to the isolated chromophore.
Chrozophoridine was used in the past to make a beautiful blue dye in medieval illuminations and "now after determining the structure it is concluded that it is neither an anthocyanin, found in many blue flowers and fruits, nor indigo, the most stable natural blue dye, but a class of its own", concludes Maria João Melo, professor and researcher of LAQV at FCT NOVA and leader of the published study.
In cultural heritage, understanding and preventing degradation mechanisms involves elucidating the dye chemical structure. Only in this way, it will be possible to identify folium in artworks and study its properties, enabling new conservation strategies.
Access the full article "A 1000-year-old mystery solved: Unlocking the molecular structure for the medieval blue from Chrozophora tinctoria, also known as folium."
