© Wall Street Journal



"What we're seeing today is an appalling overture ... from the president saying, 'If you lie for me, if you cover up for me, I will reward you. On the other hand, if you are a rat and you cooperate then like a Mafia boss, I will come after you,"

"I'm not going to do anything in terms of the great powers bestowed upon a president of the United States. I want the process to play out. I think that's the best thing to do. Because I'd love to see Roger exonerated, and I'd love to see it happen because I personally think he was treated very unfairly."

"There was nothing unfair, phony or disgraceful about the investigation or the prosecution." Stone "was not prosecuted, as some have complained, for standing up for the president. He was prosecuted for covering up for the president."

"I have never seen political influence play a role in prosecutorial decision making, with one exception: United States v Roger Stone. What I heard — repeatedly — was that Roger Stone was being treated differently from any other defendant because of his relationship to the president."

The Republican strategist and Trump's longtime friend was days away from having to surrender to a federal prison.for lying to Congress.President Donald Trump on Friday commuted the prison sentence of former campaign aide Roger Stone, sparing his longtime adviser from having to report to prison next week."Roger Stone has already suffered greatly," the White House said in a statement. "He was treated very unfairly, as were many others in this case. Roger Stone is now a free man!"A source told NBC NewsStone lawyer Robert Buschel told NBC News "We are grateful and relieved. And glad this nightmare is over."Another of Stone's attorneys, Grant Smith, said his client is "incredibly honored that President Trump used his awesome and unique power under the Constitution of the United States for this act of mercy."Asked earlier on Friday if he planned on intervening in Stone's case, Trump said, "I'll be looking at it. I think Roger Stone was very unfairly treated as were many people."In the White House statement, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany saidShe also blasted the "out-of-control Mueller prosecutors" who brought the case, the FBI agents who arrested Stone, and, as Trump himself has done , even criticized the jury that convicted Stone in "the case that never should have existed."But, she added,she said.Stone told SiriusXM Thursday he was hoping for a commutation so he could continue fighting the charges in court.he said.Some of Trump's advisers urged him not to intervene in the case at all for fear it could hamper his re-election bid, NBC News reported earlier Friday.Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Rachel Maddow on MSNBC on Friday night:Former Vice President Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, said the commutation was another example of Trump acting as though he is above the law. "Still true," Biden tweeted about a comment from 2019 in which he named Stone and others as Trump associates "who flout our laws."Biden said in the original tweet.Stone was sentenced in February to serve 40 months in prison for lying to Congress during the investigation of Russian election meddling. After the coronavirus pandemic swept the nation, the Bureau of Prisons gave him an extension on reporting to prison. He had been in home confinement in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.He said in the spring that any period in a federal prison would amount to a death sentence, given the coronavirus pandemic and his health problems: "I'm 67 years old. I had very, very severe asthma as a child. If you look at the profile of those who are most at risk, I think I fit that," he said.Last month, he askedfor permission to delay his prison reporting date yet again to late September, in view of COVID-19 infections in prisons. Sheshe said.Stone appealed the ruling in attempt to buy more time.Trump had said in remarks on the day of Stone's Feb. 20th sentencing that he had no immediate plans to intervene in his case.But as Stone's surrender date approached, Trump's public stance changed."He can sleep well at night!" he said in the June 4 tweet.At Stone's sentencing, Judge Jackson pushed back against claims from Trump and his supporters that his prosecution was biased.for Stone following a Trump tweet that called the original recommendation of 7-9 years " disgraceful! The revised request for a softer sentence led the four prosecutors who handled Stone's case to resign from it, with one resigning from the DOJ altogether.One of those prosecutors, Aaron Zelinsky, told Congress in June that he resigned from the case because the Justice Department inappropriately pushed for a more lenient sentence.Stone is a longtime Trump friend and adviser and had advocated for years for him to run for president.Trump tried to distance himself from Stone's work after the trial, saying "he didn't work for my campaign," despite Trump's campaign saying in 2015 that it had fired Stone because he "wanted to use the campaign for his own personal publicity." Stone maintained he quit.Stone's criminal trial also showed the veteran political strategist stayed in contact with his candidate.Stone also maintained he hadn't discussed his efforts with the Trump campaign — claims refuted by his call records and testimony from former campaign officials Steve Bannon and Rick Gates.Trump told Mueller in written answers to question that he did not recall the specifics of any communications with Stone in the six months preceding the 2016 election.Stone was also charged with pressuring one of his intermediaries, radio host Randy Credico, to lie to investigators about Stone's requests that he reach out to WikiLeaks and its founder, Julian Assange.Stone was convicted of all seven counts against him.