This is the shocking moment a man was severely injured after a bear attack while walking to work in Kashmir, India.Ghulam Qadir Sheikh, 55, was the subject of an unprovoked attack on Thursday in the Budgam district in northern India.Video footage shows a passer-by trying to help the victim utilizing a stick to beat the bear, who had wrapped his paws around the man's arms and body.With fellow by-standers also screaming at witnessing the attack, the bear then let his victim go before fleetingly chasing him up a hill.Ghulam was rushed to hospital and was recommended to larger facility for additional treatment.The man's current condition is not known.Wildlife Departments in the Kashmir area are told to trap, tranquilize or shoo bears towards wild forests in the function of an attack on civilians.