SOUTH CAROLINA ALLIGATOR ATTACKS

A 75-year-old Callawassie Island woman is recovering in an area hospital after being attacked Friday night by a 10-foot alligator, officials say."Other than the obvious bite her family says she is doing pretty well," Lucas said.DNR officials have yet to interview the woman as she is still recovering.However, the woman told witnesses at the scene that it was "the large gator" that attacked."There are three gators that residents are familiar with," Lucas said.The 10-foot-gator was the largest of the three, Lucas said. He also said the gator was later found near the spot where she was attacked.The gator was removed and euthanized and will undergo an autopsy.The woman attempted to touch the alligator before she was attacked, a Charleston County Sheriff's Office report says.Beaufort County, where Callawassie Island sits, has historically seen more alligator attacks than any other county in South Carolina, as previously reported by the Island Packet and Beaufort Gazette.Last year, a 68-year-old woman was attacked about 13 miles away in the gated community of Sun City.She also survived after being bit on the wrist and leg by a 9-foot-gator. She encountered the alligator between her home and her neighbors. It likely came from a pond sitting about 25 feet from the woman's home.The woman was walking her dog near the edge of the pond when the alligator attacked, officials previously said.David Lucas said Sunday that residents and guests should remain cautious when around water in areas that have alligators."Avoid the edge of the water,," Lucas said Sunday. "They are wild animals. They are very unpredictable by their nature."Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Township Fire District also both responded to the alligator attack.