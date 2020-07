© Getty Images / Bruce Glikas / Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic

Micah Curtis is a game and tech journalist from the US. Aside from writing for RT, he hosts the podcast Micah and The Hatman, and is an independent comic book writer. Follow Micah at @MindofMicahC

The musical 'Hamilton' is facing a new wave of criticism because of the slave owning past of the titular character. This is Black Lives Matter's second strike against the creators, who didn't bend the knee fast enough before.Stop me if you've heard this one before. The showrunners of the Tony Award winning musical 'Hamilton' have been criticized for (insert controversy here). It seems like Lin Manuel Miranda can't catch a break, or the show in general. Recently, #CancelHamilton gained traction on social media, complaining about the show portraying a man who owned slaves in a positive light . This started as the show debuts on Disney Plus.Barely over a month ago, the show creator swore fealty to Black Lives Matter, having been pressured into apologizing for the 'moral failure' - not because he didn't speak up, but because he didn't speak up quickly enough. To prove his commitment, he listed other current events that have not escaped a quick comment.The motivations of these "woke" groups isn't any different than those calling for the Washington Redskins to change their name . More than likely it's the same people.These moves are made when someone finds a substantial level of success - so this flaring up again as 'Hamilton' hits a massive streaming service is no coincidence.Anyone familiar with biblical tales could easily recall "he who is without sin cast the first stone." The show 'Hamilton' does treat Alexander Hamilton in a positive light. The HBO series 'John Adams' did the same for that founding father of America. The same can be said of many biopics or fictional stories about historical figures. Likely the creators feel the positives outweigh the negatives, or they simply want to portray a person like a character as opposed to a slobbering racist caricature.The show 'Hamilton' is exactly that. A piece of art performed by talented performers. They shouldn't feel the need to swear quarterly fealty to anyone, left or right.