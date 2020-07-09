snow

Las Leñas, Argentina
The Andes continue accumulating snow, up to 4 meters (more than 13 feet).

Unfortunately for skiers, time does not understand pandemics. The Andes are receiving perhaps record-breaking snowfall just when ski centers are closed due to Covid-19. There are few clues as to whether they will finally be able to open. (I say 'perhaps record-breaking' because my translator said it was 'anthological' snowfall. I'm not sure what that means.)

Nonetheless, Cerro Catedral Alta Patagonia has detected groups of people who skipped the ban and went skiing anyway.



Some ski areas, such as Corralco in Chile, have already registered thicknesses of up to 3.8 meters, an enviable amount at the beginning of the snow season and which have not been seen for years.

Snowfall has also left 1.5 meters (5 ft) in Mendoza (Las Leñas, Argentina). With just 15 days after the start of winter, experts say it has never snowed that much in just 10 days. "The abnormal thing is that it has not snowed like this in years, so now it seems strange to us," confirmed the Climatology Department of the Argentine National Weather Service.

Valle de Las Leñas

Valle de Las Leñas, Argentina



