This happen to my nieces and their mom not me!



— 🦋Makay (@makaysmith10) July 2, 2020

A face-off in Michigan that culminated with a black woman held at gunpoint has set the internet alight, with Twitter quick to pronounce the incident a hate crime. However,The encounter was captured on video by a black woman, with the footage going viral on Thursday. In it, a white woman points a handgun at the black woman filming, screaming at her to "get away," while the black woman calls for the police, and accuses the white woman of trying to hit her with her vehicle.After warning the black woman to "get the f**k back!," the white lady hops into her car and speeds off.The one-minute clip, which has made the rounds online, was originally posted to Twitter by user @makaysmith10 , who said the altercation involved her "nieces and their mother," while calling the enraged Caucasian "another Karen."Commenters were quick to proclaim the gun-toting woman a "domestic terrorist," a racist, and "KKKaren."However, a longer video soon emerged showing there was more to the story. The video starts with the black woman -The white woman, who refuses to apologize, accuses Hill of blocking the way to her car, while imploring her to call the police.when asked to do so: "Who the f*** do you guys think you are? You called her names, she did nothing to you," he says.When already inside the vehicle, the white woman explodes into a rant, arguing that she is not racist and saying that she is "sorry" if the incident "has made someone feel" like they were subject to racism., racking the slide and pointing it at Hill. At that point the original video clip begins."These white people, they're so racist," one girl can be heard saying.Hill later claimed that she feared that the couple were about to run her over, although it's unclear from the footage what prompted her to suggest that.The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that