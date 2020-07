© The Bee Informed Partnership



The western honey bee, the species used across the country to support food production, to provide a natural sweetener, and to quite simply contribute to our leisure and free time, is among the most important of pollinators.To mark Pollinator Week, the Bee Informed Partnership (BIP) recently released the results of its 2019-2020 National Honey Bee Colony Loss Survey. Results revealed some interesting insights into the experiences of our honey bee colonies, and their keepers, across the country this past year.To see the most up-to-date information of colony loss in the United States, please visit BIP's Loss & Management Survey page.