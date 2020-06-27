© REUTERS / Stefan Wermuth



"Up to 140-odd" police officers have been injured while responding to protests and illegal parties in the past three weeks, according to the Metropolitan Police Commissioner.Speaking after officers faced attacks in London for the second night in a row, Dame Cressida Dick condemned aggression towards police at illegal parties as "utterly unacceptable".The Scotland Yard chief said the force has a "duty" to stop unlawful music events during the coronavirus pandemic and vowed: "We will be prepared this weekend."The following night, revellers at Notting Hill's Colville Gardens pelted officers with objects in an encounter which Dame Cressida described as "very unacceptable behaviour but very much less serious", with no police injuries. Officers also attended another party in Streatham Common.The UK's most senior officer said police "closed down several before they even got going", claiming: "The local communities hate them, [it is] incredibly anti-social behaviour, very noisy during a pandemic and sometimes [there is] violence."Home secretary Priti Patel has told the Daily Express that those who attack police "will be taken off our streets".Police Federation chair John Apter has warned the government's announcement about loosening the lockdown on 4 July could be "a countdown to party time", saying: "This leads to issues that the police will have to deal with.Greater Manchester Police officials and mayor Andy Burnham have also warned of a crackdown on illegal parties,Speaking on Thursday, Dame Cressida said: "We have seen some large numbers of people completely flouting the health regulations, seeming not to care at all about their own or their families' health and wanting to have large parties."It is hot. Some people have drunk far too much. Some people are just angry and aggressive and some people are plain violent."We will be prepared this weekend. We have officers all over London working hard again to try to keep the peace and to protect our public from violence and disorder."In a message to the public, she added: "Tell us about unlicensed music events. We will come and close them down. My message to my officers is that I will support you and I will do everything I can to ensure that you are able to do your job to your best ability and that you are well equipped."Government adviser Professor Clifford Stott has warned the government must brace for a summer of potential unrest, as Covid-19 and the enforcement of localised lockdowns both highlight and exacerbate existing tensions and inequalities.Additional reporting by PA