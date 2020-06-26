© Getty Images/KJN



"The Democrats in the USA are much tougher to deal with than any of these people that we deal with. They're far more unreasonable. And actually, they're a little crazy."

US President Donald Trump paid the opposition Democrats a backhanded compliment, saying in a speech that they were tougher to deal with and "far more unreasonable" than the governments of North Korea, China or Russia.Trump made the comment as part of an anecdote during an address at the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Wisconsin on Friday,- on which they are far more hawkish than Trump, if not most Republicans -Democrats were behind the accusations of "collusion" with Russia that snowballed into the 'Russiagate' probe, which eventually came up empty after trampling half a dozen Trump campaign aides, starting with General Michael Flynn. After that failed, they impeached Trump in the House of Representatives over a phone call with the president of Ukraine that broke no laws or rules, only to see him acquitted in the Republican-majority Senate.just before the impeachment proceedings, passing a two-year budget that would extend through 2021. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's earlier refusal to approve any money for the construction of Trump's border wall led to the longest federal government shutdown in US history, from December 22, 2018 to January 25, 2019.