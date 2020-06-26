© AP



Former world-class Israeli athlete, Svetlana Gnezdilov, has been identified on Monday as one of the main suspects in a sex trafficking and prostitution probe.The 51-year-old Ramat Gan resident previously represented Israel in three World Championships and two European Championships.Six other suspects were detained in the raid, on suspicion of taking part in the network's operations. Each of the suspects allegedly had a defined role and responsibilities within the prostitution ring.Those involved in the network are also under investigation for alleged money laundering offenses estimated in the millions, and other tax offenses.The suspects are also accused of violating public health orders because the network allegedly continued its operations during the coronavirus pandemic.