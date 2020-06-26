The companies are only concerned about banning conservative voices.
You can bet that radical leftists and violent anarchists who are burning cities and destroying statues are safe with these companies.
Varney and Co. reported:
Far Left groups are behind this effort to ban conservative voices online.
The Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), Sleeping Giants and Color of Change are behind this latest effort to ban conservative voices.
CNBC reported:
Advertising agency Goodby Silverstein, owned by the Omnicom Group, has announced that it intends to join the "#StopHateForProfit" campaign and pull advertising from Facebook next month.
The agency's clients include the likes of BMW, HP, PayPal, Pepsi, Doritos, and Adobe.
Last week, a group of six organizations, including the Anti-Defamation League, the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, Sleeping Giants and Color of Change, called on Facebook advertisers to halt their spending on the social media platform during the month of July. They're asking large brands "to show they will not support a company that puts profit over safety."
"We will join #StopHate4Profit and stop posting on @Facebook for the month of July," Goodby Silverstein said via Twitter.
We are taking this action to protest the platform's irresponsible propagation of hate speech, racism, and misleading voter information. We encourage clients and our own people to join us."
Goodby Silverstein appears to be the first major ad agency to join the campaign. It did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for confirmation of how much it usually spends on Facebook ads and whether it will also stop advertising on Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.
Comment: BBC reports brands The North Face, Patagonia and Rei have also joined in the campaign, while USA Today reports Eddie Bauer, Ben & Jerry's, Mozilla and Upwork in addition to about 100 smaller companies are said to be committed.
The idea that this is anything but corporate virtue signaling is laughable. People should be very wary that their 'revolution' is so heavily corporately sponsored. They should also ask themselves seriously if they want to support brands that are so intent on removing our rights and freedoms.
