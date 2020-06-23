© REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov 448



Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT. Follow him on Twitter @NebojsaMalic

Vile historical revisionism and the destruction of monuments and memory are threatening to unravel the entire international order set up by the victorious allies in World War Two, Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned.Putin's essay is more than a polemic about history, however. While he does seek to set the record straight, the Russian president also offers an important reason why he is doing so. HNow that order is under attack - not by Russia, as Western powers continuously claim, but by the West itself - through historical revisionism about the origins of WWII, erasure of memory, destruction of monuments and even celebration of Nazi collaborators.Less than two weeks ago, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used the anniversary of D-Day landings in Normandy to claim all the credit for the victory in WWII, retroactively redefine what the war was about, and even demonize the Chinese government through absolutely inappropriate comparisons with Nazi Germany.In addition to erasing the USSR from history, the West is embracing and whitewashing Hitler's collaborators, especially in Eastern Europe, by asserting moral equivalence between the Nazis and the Soviets. Putin specifically mentions Ukraine and the Baltics, where such narratives have been encouraged and maintained on the state level.During WWII, the USSR, the US and the UK were "countries with different ideologies, state aspirations, interests, cultures" but their leaders "rose above the contradictions and preferences and put the true interests of peace at the forefront," judging the Nazi war criminals at Nuremberg and establishing institutions such as the United Nations that have ensured there won't be another major war for the next 75 years and counting, Putin explained.Time and again, Putin notes that modern Russia is embracing its history - all of it, whether good or bad - while Western archives remain secret and revisionism runs rampant. If it can be distilled to any single point, it would be a none-too-subtle warning that those who refuse to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.