COVID 19 deaths in Sweden continue their downwards trend towards zero, and are about 95% lower than model forecasts.

Covid Deaths Sweden
Reported Covid-19 deaths in Sweden | Swedish Covid-19 statistics
The same people who over predicted deaths in Sweden by 2000% now claim they have "the highest death rate in the world." But death rates in Sweden are lower than San Marino, Belgium, Andorra, UK, Spain, Italy, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Washington DC, Louisiana, Michigan, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Maryland.

Schools and universities are open in Sweden, they never shut down their bars or restaurants, and didn't violate human rights. Propagandists can't stand this, so they continue to lie about Sweden's success.