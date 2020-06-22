The bodies of the miners were removed by the rescuers in black bags to deliver them to their relatives and give them a Christian burial

The bodies of the miners were removed by the rescuers in black bags to deliver them to their relatives and give them a Christian burial
Three young men have been found dead following a mine collapse in northwestern Nicaragua, officials said Sunday.

Juan Fernando Gómez, mayor of the town of Villanueva, confirmed the deaths at El Rincón de García mine. The miners, aged 16, 19 and 26, had been hunting for bits of gold when the mine collapsed on Wednesday following heavy rains in the area.

Another collapse at the same mine in 2014 killed four people.


Source: AP

Authorities believe that the collapse of the mine could have been caused by the constant rains that have fallen in recent weeks in that area of ​​Nicaragua.

Authorities believe that the collapse of the mine could have been caused by the constant rains that have fallen in recent weeks in that area of ​​Nicaragua.