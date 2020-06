© Israel Antiquities Authority



Israeli archaeologists have published a 360-degree analysis of a rural, affluent Christian town in the Galilee that was most likely destroyed by Persian invaders in 613 CE.Unearthed in 2007 in a salvage excavation before roadworks near Shlomi and Kibbutz Hanita, the remains of the Byzantine settlement at Pi Mazuva are located in modern Israel's northwest cornerThe findings were published in June's edition of Atiqot , a research journal produced by the Israel Antiquities Authority, and initially reported on in Haaretz . The lead researchers were Gilad Cinamon, Yoav Lerer, Gabriela Bijovsky and Rina Talgam.According to the open-source Hebrew-language publication , the settlement. At the same time, certain commandments for Jews located in the Land of Israel were still enforced.Cinamon told Haaretz In addition to the colorful mosaic, researchers also found. Four structures were excavated in two seasons, which straddled narrow alleys. The researchers write that the bronze weight "teaches about the economic well-being of the rural community."The researchers said it was probably made by experienced artists and adorned the floor of a local villa. It was removed to a local archaeology museum at Kibbutz Ein Dor, near Nazareth, where it is currently on display, according to Haaretz."The motifs are eclectic, pointing to a continuity of classical traditions, on the one hand, and turning away from them, on the other," the researchers wrote. "This mosaic joins many other mosaic floors that were created after the Muslim conquest, attesting that local Byzantine traditions continued throughout the 7th-8th centuries CE."The site was first discovered in 2007 during road construction and has only been partially excavated. Most of the site was backfilled, awaiting future archaeologists.A community near the site today preserves the Byzantine-era name and is called Kibbutz Metzuba.The Byzantine Empire and the Sasanian Persian Empire went to war between 602 and 628 CE, the last of a series of conflicts between the two powers. The Persians invaded modern-day Israel and conquered Jerusalem in 614, with the help of some Jewish allies who had been persecuted by the Byzantines.Many of these Christian sites in the Galilee were destroyed in the Persian invasion.