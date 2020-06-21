© CBS

Minneapolis police are investigating after a shooting in the Uptown area left one person dead and 11 others injured overnight. The incident was one of many reported shootings overnight.According to police, on Sunday morning at 12:37 a.m., numerous 911 calls reported multiple people shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South.There, officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say a preliminary investigation has determined that individuals on foot started shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Ave. S. and moved north. People ran from the scene and the suspects also fled.The remaining 11 victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.No one is in custody at this point. Five detectives have been brought in to investigate.Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after some six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the Landmark's Uptown Theatre and another storefront shot out.Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene. Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them. Splatters of blood on the pavement were visible in the video after the victims were taken to local hospitals — some via ambulance and others in private vehicles, according to the police release.The area is about 3 miles west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighborhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death after being arrested by Minneapolis police.- A woman was shot after an argument on the 1100 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday- A man was shot multiple times, suffering life threatening injuries, outside a Crystal bar at around 2 a.m. Sunday- Adult male critically wounded in shooting near 4th Precinct, incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday- 2 men arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries at 3:42 a.m. Sunday