Society's Child
1 dead, 11 injured in Minneapolis shooting following night of gun violence in metro area
Minnesota CBS
Sun, 21 Jun 2020 18:53 UTC
According to police, on Sunday morning at 12:37 a.m., numerous 911 calls reported multiple people shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South.
There, officers found several people suffering from gunshot wounds. Police say a preliminary investigation has determined that individuals on foot started shooting in the mid-2900 block of Hennepin Ave. S. and moved north. People ran from the scene and the suspects also fled.
Police say a total of 12 victims — all adults — suffered gunshot wounds. One of the injured, a man, died at the hospital.
The remaining 11 victims suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.
No one is in custody at this point. Five detectives have been brought in to investigate.
An initial tweet from Minneapolis police advised the public to avoid the area in Uptown Minneapolis, a commercial district that includes several bars and restaurants. Minnesota began allowing bars and restaurants to reopen with limited service on June 1 after some six weeks of closure because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Photographs posted to social media showed windows at the Landmark's Uptown Theatre and another storefront shot out.
Screams were audible on a live video posted to Facebook that showed the aftermath at the scene. Small crowds of people gathered, with some crouched over victims lying on the pavement before police officers on bicycles showed up to attend to them. Splatters of blood on the pavement were visible in the video after the victims were taken to local hospitals — some via ambulance and others in private vehicles, according to the police release.
The area is about 3 miles west of the Minneapolis commercial area and neighborhood hit by rioting in the wake of George Floyd's May 25 death after being arrested by Minneapolis police.
The Uptown incident was one of multiple shootings reported in the metro overnight:
- A woman was shot after an argument on the 1100 block of Olson Memorial Highway around 9:30 p.m. Saturday
- A man was shot multiple times, suffering life threatening injuries, outside a Crystal bar at around 2 a.m. Sunday
- Adult male critically wounded in shooting near 4th Precinct, incident happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. Sunday
- 2 men arrived at North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries at 3:42 a.m. Sunday
Comment: Sounds like this could be the period of time certain types of people are being 'triggered' to go off and create chaos across all society.
Recent Comments
According to the Gallup World Poll, new entrants into the middle class are noticeably happier than those stuck in poverty or in vulnerable...
Give the BFM stoking of anti-white racism, I'd guess that this is white people getting shot by PC-thinkers, probably black. Random Black on white...
Last video: [Link] This message from Louisiana law enforcement officers to ANTIFA is the best thing you will hear today. "You carry your rifle...
That is the PC BFM-Officially-Encouraged-Lie. "He called me 'nigger'!" C'mon! BULLSHIT! Who would call that guy 'nigger'? ONLY ONE PERSON! Rex...
FUCK THE NEW WORLD ORDER AND DEEP STATE
[Link] (Apparently, there was another such event a week ago, too. Good job, Scum! Sarcasm.)
