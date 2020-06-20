© Sputnik / Vladimir Sergeev



One of Russia's more colorful regional heads, Mikhail Ignatyev, has died after being diagnosed with Covid-19. The former top official in Chuvashia was fired from his job earlier this year following a host of embarrassing scandals.Last month, he started proceedings to sue President Vladimir Putin for alleged unlawful dismissal. Ignatyev, who passed away aged 58 on Thursday, had been in a St. Petersburg hospital suffering from coronavirus.Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the death was "certainly very sad news," but stated that the authorities have no plans to publish a special statement.According to the website of Russia's Supreme Court, Ignatyev filed a challenge to his dismissal on May 26. The case was due to be heard on June 30. By the time the lawsuit was filed, Ignatyev was already in hospital with Covid-19 and severe pneumonia, newspaper Kommersant reported.