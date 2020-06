© Reuters / Brian Snyder

The UN Human Rights Council has joined the worldwide protests taking aim at racism and police brutality among US police forces. But where are these voices when the US military kills millions in the Middle East and Africa?Burkina Faso, speaking on behalf of 54 African nations, requested an urgent debate on "racially motivated human rights violations" - specifically systemic racism and police brutality - in the US, and the UNHRC has agreed to hold the debate on Wednesday.The UNHRC debate is the latest grand public statement in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, and speaks to a growing disconnect between what has become a laser-focus on US policing and awareness of the much greater harms caused by Washington's foreign policy - harms that are just as racialized, if not more so, but which mysteriously fly under the radars of activist groups.Because this blindness doesn't just afflict the UNHRC. In the US, groups like Black Lives Matter and the Sunrise Movement are demanding that US cities "defund police" and reallocate that funding to social programs, a solution that divides the American people and ignores the root causes of police violence - over-militarization, lack of accountability, lack of enforcement of existing laws, poor training, and austerity budgets that have slashed services like mental health and social welfare programs.There's no doubt US police forces need a dramatic overhaul.It's difficult to calculate the true toll of US military violence, but a 2015 report by Physicians for Social Responsibility, Physicians for Global Survival, and International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War concluded at least 1.3 million had died in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Pakistan alone since the 9/11 terror attacks were used as an excuse to launch the US' holy war on the Middle East. Their report cautioned that the true number could exceed two million - a total which does not include hundreds of thousands (if not millions) more war deaths in Libya, Somalia, Yemen, and elsewhere.Even the indirect involvement of the US military causes extensive harm. Ever-tightening sanctions strangle Iran, and the US has severely restricted humanitarian aid flowing to Somalia and Nigeria, blaming terror groups that arose in the power vacuum left by Gaddafi's gruesome murder. Some 14 million Yemenis are at risk of starvation thanks to aid blockades maintained by US ally Saudi Arabia, and the UN predicted last year that the conflict would claim over 233,000 lives by 2020.Perhaps this is why an open UN letter signed by 22 African officials this weekend glossed over the devastating history of US military action in perpetuating systemic racism around the world, instead keeping its condemnations politely vague.The $738 billion that institution received in 2020 could buy a lot of social justice.