But DSTL and the Ministry of Defence have subsequently

acknowledged

that "our searches have failed to locate any information that provides the exact time that the samples were collected."

Nicolas Gent - left, at work for the WHO December 2013. Centre: at home, tending his day lilies, summer 2018. Right: at Buckingham Palace after receiving the CBE medal in April 2019.

Left: the real Tracy Daszkiewicz, Wiltshire. She has refused to answer press questions directly. She has also promoted herself through Twitter with a "36K retweet reach". Right: the BBC's Tracy Daszkiewicz. The real Daszkiewicz no longer works for the Wiltshire council; from June 1 she is a lower-ranked executive for a larger public health area, based in Bristol.

But the evidence for "Russian responsibility" - that was identification of Novichok at Porton Down — had not started upwards to COBRA from the Skripals' blood samples.

[*] Buckingham Palace reveals the order of precedence decided in retrospect by COBRA for several people who received state medals for their participation in the Skripal case. Gent's award came first, ahead of all others; his award was also higher ranking than the others. A year later, in the Queen's Birthday honours list for 2019, three DSTL analysts, Timothy Atkins, Mark Fulop and Sarah Stubbs, received the OBE "for their scientific support to the incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury during March and July 2018". In addition, Atkins was cited "for his service to UK defence and security, as well as providing scientific advice and support in the response to the incidents." On the same 2019 list, a Salisbury Hospital manager received an MBE. On the staff of the Wiltshire Council, a director received an OBE and two lower-level apparatchiki received MBEs. Daszkiewicz received no official award. Timothy Atkins from DSTL and Ministry of Defence. Right: the BBC's Atkins. In Episode 1 of the BBC film -- Min 42:46 -- Atkins is depicted briefing police and county executives on March 6. In the film, Atkins's briefing is the first to mention Russian Novichok.



Last in the medal lineup by six more months appeared two Wiltshire policemen; they had been high in the local police chain of command but did not come near the Skripals, Salisbury Hospital, or a source of contamination. At the end of December 2019, they were awarded the Queen's Police Medal for administrative service, not for gallantry in action. In the BBC film, these two policemen, Deputy Chief Constable Paul Mills and Superintendent David Minty, were depicted as giving Daszkiewicz her information and operational orders on the morning of March 5, just hours after the Skripals had been hospitalised. That morning, according to the film, Mills told Daszkiewicz he was about to go into a tele-conference with COBRA. That timing was roughly 24 hours earlier than previous reports, including Urban's account from MI6.