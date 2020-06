© Christopher Sadowski



After more than a week of protests and unrest in New York City following the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Mayor de Blasio has finally given in to the pressure and joined many of my colleagues on the City Council in calling for the "defunding" of the New York Police Department It's amazing how rapidly progressives' priorities shift — and the alacrity with which they embrace ever more radical positions.A year ago — June 2019 — was marked by the suicides of four NYPD officers in a span of three weeks. By October, 10 members of our Police Department had killed themselves, and the City Council proposed legislation that would dramatically improve mental-health resources for officers. But that legislation has sat idle, and the mayor only offered a mere $1 million for additional mental-health services for cops.Before this city's lawmakers rush to set a national precedent by shifting funding away from NYPD toward ­education and social services, let's first consider how those agencies are wasting taxpayer money.ThriveNYC, the city initiative to tackle the mental-health crisis, still has a proposed budget of $231 million for the coming fiscal year despite heavy criticism from the City Council in 2019. Under the leadership of Co-Mayor Chirlane McCray, the department has failed to show any measurable outcomes for its services. Yet progressive activists would have the city shift critical NYPD funds to this failing boondoggle.This isn't to say that the NYPD should be immune to budget cuts while our city is in the middle of a historic financial crisis.Yes, we should divert city funds toward youth and social services in an effort to keep our youth out of the criminal-justice system. That is absolutely vital to the future of this city. But divert those funds by spending smarter and eliminating the millions in waste from the agencies that are supposed to accomplish those tasks. Our police are just as vital to the future of our city.City Councilman Robert Holden represents District 30 in Queens.