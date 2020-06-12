"When I saw what happened in Minneapolis, and the protests that followed, I knew I needed to do my bit to show a gesture of solidarity. But since there weren't any protests near me, and I couldn't get to London because of the Lockdown, I thought I'd take it upon myself to make a protest in my own living room."

A man from Dorset has removed every book he owned and burned them, in a stand against racism, following the recent Black Lives Matter protests and the tearing down of statues. Gordon Mappling, a 40-year-old Policy Support Officer, who has been on furlough, took the action after seeing the protests on TV:He began by removing a copy of Mark Twain's The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, which is well known for its repeated use of the N word, confessing that he felt a deep sense of shame for having it on his shelf for years:Having reduced Huck Finn and the Dictionary to ashes, it dawned on Gordon that if he was to be really free from all prejudice, he would need to go through his entire collection of books and purge everything that had even a whiff of intolerance:Before long, Gordon found he had to burn his entire collection of around 500 books, including even those he said didn't necessarily contain any bigotry, as such, but which were built on a bigoted and intolerant system of exploitation:After burning his entire collection of books, and posting it on his Facebook account under the hashtags #NoToPeopleWhoThoughtDifferentlyThanMe and #BurnEverythingThatIsAProductOfExploitation, someone pointed out that everything in Gordon's house was quite possibly the result of exploitation, from the labour that went into building it, to the electricity used to run it. When we went to press, we tried to get in contact with Gordon, but we were told by his ex-wife that after he tried to hire a demolition team to knock the whole house down, she had got a court order against him and he had now gone to live on a pole in a cave somewhere on the Jurassic Coast.