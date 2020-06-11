© Sputnik / Maksim Blinov

Russia's relatively low number of Covid-19 fatalities has been labeled "unusual" by Michael Ryan, a World Health Organization (WHO) official. He said the low count could be down to the way the country is classifying deaths.Speaking at a press conference, the executive director of the WHO Health Emergencies Programme said Russia's stats are an outlier compared to other European nations, but that he does not believe the country is covering up the scale of pandemic.Despite having the third most confirmed cases, Russia is 13th in terms of official Covid-19 deaths, which makes it a significant outlier. For example, Russia (with 502,436) has almost double the known infections of the United Kingdom (290,143), but one sixth the number of deaths (6,532 compared to 41,128).Ryan stressed that the approach to counting fatalities varies from country to country, and that he does not believe Russia is purposefully downplaying its figures, saying: "I don't think that's been done in any negative way, not in a systematic fashion."Earlier this month, in an interview with TV network CNN, Peskov denied any statistical manipulation by the Russian authorities, saying the low mortality rate reflects the "effective" functioning of the healthcare system.