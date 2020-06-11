Citizens shared the footage on social networks in disbelief. As can be seen in the footage, the cars literally floated in some parts of Belgrade.
Due to the large amount of precipitation, tram and trolley-bus traffic are at a standstill, and movement by public transport is difficult because the buses are overloaded.
The Belgrade bus station is also under water, so the buses could not reach the platform, "Novosti" states.
Beograd na vodi...
The old part of the city was most affected, from Autokomanda to Konjarnik and Vozdovac, as well as the city center.
The storm later hit New Belgrade and flooded the entire city.
Kod Marakane je pravi potop, Ljutice Bogdana
U Beogradu bi sada bio korisniji čamac nego auto #rekanaulici #nevreme #beograd
Potop #poplava #nevremeubeogradu
