An internal NYPD alert warned officers ofThree containers of the alleged hard serve — poured into what appear to be to-go coffee and soup cups and flecked with darker-colored spots —according to the memo obtained by The Post. "The Cups were filled with cement and made to look like CHOCOLATE CHIP ICE CREAM," the alert read in part.The cups, which have markings on the outside, also resemble concrete sample tests commonly used on construction sites.There were no immediate reports of the improvised weapons being used against cops, but the NYPD was nevertheless ordered to be on guard for them.While the protests have been largely peaceful, looters and anarchists have at times used them as cover to steal, vandalize and assault the police, officials have said.Commissioner Dermot Shea has said — without providing evidence — that looters are strategically stashing bricks prior to protests.