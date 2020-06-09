The Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures have thrown the global economy into turmoil, the World Bank says, projecting global GDP (gross domestic product) to contract 5.2 percent in 2020.The anticipated decline will be the worst since World War II and nearly three times as steep as in the 2009 global recession.Advanced economies are projected to shrink seven percent. The bank has expressed specific concern over developing markets with weaker public health systems, where up to 60 million people could be tipped into extreme poverty.The report forecasts a 9.1 percent decline in real GDP for the Euro Area and a 6.1 percent contraction for both the United States and Japan. In the US, the World Bank expects a rebound of four percent in 2021 assuming a recovery in consumer and investor confidence, made possible by "large-scale" policy support from both the Federal Reserve and Congress.The world's second largest economy, China, is projected to grow one percent this year, down from 6.1 percent in 2019, before bouncing back.While projecting a global economic rebound of 4.2 percent in 2021, the World Bank warned that an "even worse scenario is possible" if the health crisis takes longer than expected to contain.