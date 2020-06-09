© Austin R./Amsmeteors.org



Stunning video shows an incredibly bright fireball lighting up the skies above Tennessee, but the as-yet-unexplained phenomenon was so bright that it was visible from as far north as Canada.The American Meteor Society received at least 120 reports from 12 states across the US -and several from Ontario in Canada- about an extremely bright object in the sky. Despite the number of observers, so far only one video of the fireball has appeared online.Some described it as very green in color which is to be expected as most common metallic meteors are iron-nickel and, when their outer layers are vaporized by the Earth's atmosphere, they glow a brilliant green.The majority of reports claimed there was no fragmentation and no terminal flash adding further to speculation that it was a meteorite and not space junk raining down from up there. The flash reportedly lasted 3.5 seconds and was spotted around 21:43 EDT on Sunday.