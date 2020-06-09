As many as nine people were killed after being struck by lightning in different places of Odisha on Monday.According to reports, two women were killed in Raidihi and Dandaragari villages Dhenkanal district. Lightning struck them while they were sitting on the veranda.Likewise, a minor boy was killed at Majhiguda village under Papadahandi block of Nabarangpur district.Moreover, one each persons were killed at Birsa Munda Playground in Anandapur of Keonjhar district, Baradanga village under Mahakalapada in Kendrapara district, Baragudipada village in Jagatsinghpur, Mohana in Gajapati, Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district and Cuttack district.