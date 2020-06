© Reuters / Elijah Nouvelage

The notion that the Democratic Party would be better than Republicans at delivering transparency and accountability is flawed, because US government impunity is "systemic," UN Special Rapporteur on torture Nils Melzer has said.With the November presidential election looming and protests raging across the US following the police killing of George Floyd, many on the Left are insisting that change will only come if people "vote Democrat" and "vote blue no matter who."The UN torture expert noted that despite their alleged differences, "both" parties "persecute whistleblowers," "describe dissidents as terrorists" and "murder with drones." Both also "impose impunity for war crimes and torture," he added.Melzer has been an outspoken critic of Western governments' treatment of Assange and has repeatedly chastised the British government for holding the ailing whistleblower at London's maximum security Belmarsh prison.In earlier tweets, he warned that press freedom is "under deliberate attack" and that the persecution of Assange would lead to further infringement of rights.Attacks on journalists by police forces across the US in recent days is now "proof" that this is happening, he said.