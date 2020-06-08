UFOs
© CC0
Be it quake tremors jolting countries, cyclones storming cities, or the mysterious deaths of bats, these occurrences are sending some people into a frenzy, blaming everything on the "ominous 2020" ever since the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected seven million people across the world.

An unidentified flying object was reportedly spotted hovering in the skies of Raipur city in India's Chhattisgarh state.

The bright circular object was recorded moving at a fast speed in the sky for several minutes before vanishing with an abrupt flicker. The viral video has left residents of the city quizzing whether it was a UFO or some other celestial phenomenon.


​​The 1:07-minute video was first shared on 4 June by Sushil Sakhuja. Several users sought answered from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) over the unusual happening.


Similar speculations of an "alien invasion" were sparked in India's Bangaluru city in May, when a mysterious loud boom was heard in various areas. It was later reported to be a sonic boom which actually emanated from an Indian Air Force test flight.