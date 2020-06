© REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A New York Times opinion piece suggests the only true way to alleviate white guilt is to cut off family and friends unless they support anti-racism causes, either through protest or financial contributions.Author Chris Sanders is not happy about white people he knows texting him about the current unrest in the nation amidst the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd.After ranting about his agent and publishing company pushing off a scheduled meeting for a "blackout" day in support of the demonstrations around the country and people suddenly caring about the Black Lives Matter movement in light of protests, Sanders argues white people texting him about these issues "drain my time and energy."The assertion that the guilt all white people need to be feeling can only be offset by damaging personal relationships has not gone over well with many on social media."Where does this end? I want racial equality, but I utterly disdain any person or institution endorsing such tactics," writer Mark Hemingway tweeted.Others questioned whether the writer was putting older people at risk by saying the only way they should be able to see family is to join a protest, which would put them at greater risk of contracting Covid-19.